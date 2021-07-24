The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE:BCO traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.86. The stock had a trading volume of 461,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.51. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 113.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

