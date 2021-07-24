The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,651 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after acquiring an additional 127,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,433,000 after purchasing an additional 192,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after purchasing an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,490.00 to $1,281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,600.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,094.13.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $701.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,009.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $693.21 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.88 EPS. The Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total value of $2,639,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $44,323,625 in the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

