The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $3.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.54. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

BX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,606,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

