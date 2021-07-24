The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.77. 5,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,511. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market capitalization of $201.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 35.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Bank of Princeton stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of The Bank of Princeton worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BPRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

