The Bank of Nova Scotia Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,447 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average daily volume of 91 put options.

Several equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 620.4% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 4,645,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,442 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 62.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,534,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

