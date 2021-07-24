The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

