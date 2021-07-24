The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The AZEK were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in The AZEK by 1,571.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The AZEK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

AZEK opened at $37.30 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a PE ratio of -56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.85.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.82 million. The AZEK’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,404,204. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

