Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.74. Textron reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 369.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textron will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.03. 711,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,236. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 133,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 41,906 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Textron by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

