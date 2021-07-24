Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $220.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $125.43 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 72.89% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.