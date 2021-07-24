Texas Instruments Incorporated to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $188.28. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 72.89%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.