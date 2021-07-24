Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 730 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in Tesla by 28.9% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Tesla by 166.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 291,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $194,797,000 after acquiring an additional 182,017 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1,639.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,569,564 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $517.44.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $643.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.26, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.00 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

