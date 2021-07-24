TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. TerraCredit has a market cap of $538,147.98 and approximately $3,656.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

