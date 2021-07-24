TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $977,000 Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAQC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 24.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAQC opened at $9.73 on Friday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

