TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 20,000 MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTAC. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of MedTech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTAC opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

