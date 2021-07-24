TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.12% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

