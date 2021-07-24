TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of 890 5th Avenue Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENFA. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth $194,000.

NASDAQ ENFA opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.79. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

