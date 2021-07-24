TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $517,000 Investment in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,247,860.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,466,824 shares of company stock worth $17,629,327 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCV opened at $10.40 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.