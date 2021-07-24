TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $97,000 in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in EQ Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQHA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQ Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in EQ Health Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,775,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQHA opened at $9.66 on Friday. EQ Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

EQ Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

