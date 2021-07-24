TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $517,000 in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.13% of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 32.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $103,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,466,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,629,327.

NASDAQ FTCV opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.