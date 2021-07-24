TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $419,000 in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.12% of SVF Investment Corp. 3 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 3 alerts:

NASDAQ:SVFC opened at $9.90 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.