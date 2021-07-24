TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 75,000 Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDACU. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $199,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at $1,221,000.

Shares of SDACU opened at $10.25 on Friday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

