TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 25,000 European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.62% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUSG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EUSG stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.37.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

