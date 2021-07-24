Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $459.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $485.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE TFX opened at $397.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.82. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total value of $1,505,968.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,424 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,231 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $179,905,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 3,023.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 109,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,593,000 after buying an additional 106,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Teleflex by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $97,594,000 after buying an additional 99,537 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Teleflex by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 997,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $414,307,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Teleflex by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 69,895 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

