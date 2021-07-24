Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Telecom Italia in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telecom Italia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIIAY opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.11. Telecom Italia has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

