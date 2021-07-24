TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of TELA opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $220.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.96.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $47,161.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 156,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,477. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $432,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

