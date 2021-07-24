Ted Baker’s (TED) “No Recommendation” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their no recommendation rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Ted Baker stock opened at GBX 136.20 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 67 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 217.60 ($2.84). The stock has a market cap of £251.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.10.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

