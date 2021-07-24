TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,211,009.28 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.
Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.