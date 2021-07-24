TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $1,211,009.28 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.94. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.74 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

