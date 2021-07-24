TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Down 3.7% on Disappointing Earnings

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s share price traded down 3.7% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.56. 35,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,084,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. AlphaValue downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTI. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TechnipFMC by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,752 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.26.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.