TD Securities Upgrades Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) to “Buy”

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Martinrea International stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $13.21.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

