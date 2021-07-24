Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $25.30 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,248.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

