Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $823,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,428,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,136,363,000 after acquiring an additional 906,282 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $71.35 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $605.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several research firms have commented on TSM. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

