Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.30.

TRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,695 shares of company stock worth $2,641,974 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

