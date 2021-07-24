T Christopher Uchida Sells 600 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $46,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,100 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $158,697.00.

Shares of PLMR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.69. 83,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,193. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 182.60 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $121.87.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palomar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

