SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SWK Holdings Corporation, formerly KANA Software, Inc., is focused on seeking, analyzing and evaluating potential acquisition candidates. Until the sale of substantially all its assets, the Company was engaged in providing customer service solutions. The Company is seeking opportunities in the United States. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SWK in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of SWKH opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. SWK has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. SWK had a net margin of 34.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SWK will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SWK by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 660,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SWK by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new stake in SWK during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. The company operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. It provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

