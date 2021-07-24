Swingby Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $487,501.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can currently be bought for about $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00049620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby (SWINGBY) is a coin. It launched on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,774,161 coins. The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

