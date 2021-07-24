Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has SEK 93 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of SEK 85.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.20.

OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.67.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

