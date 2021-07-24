SVB Leerink Trims Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Target Price to $178.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($9.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.75) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $115.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $113.12 and a 52 week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

