SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $615.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $570.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $568.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

