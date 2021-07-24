Susquehanna Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $38.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CSX news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 190,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 127,152 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CSX by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.