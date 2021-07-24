SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Up 19.2% This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $8.31 or 0.00024584 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.06 billion and $294.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.02 or 0.00860749 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 229,180,741 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

