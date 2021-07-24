SuperFarm Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35.87 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $55.28 million and approximately $35.87 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000243 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008718 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001566 BTC.

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

