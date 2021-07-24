Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.78.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $39,555.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,834 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $210,859.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,981,708.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,925 shares of company stock valued at $9,810,341. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.