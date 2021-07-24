SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.
In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
