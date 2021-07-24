SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPWR. Barclays lowered their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lowered their price target on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.35. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,774 shares of company stock worth $1,407,812 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,453,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 365.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,504 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 798,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 208,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,782,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

