SunContract (SNC) Price Reaches $0.0252 on Exchanges

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One SunContract coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $222,350.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SunContract alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00049775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015273 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.22 or 0.00866510 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SunContract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SunContract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.