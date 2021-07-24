Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SUI. UBS Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $188.20 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $135.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

In related news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,584,000 after purchasing an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

