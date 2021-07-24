Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $28.05

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.18. Stoneridge shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 54 shares.
SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.
The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.
About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
