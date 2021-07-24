Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Shares Gap Down to $28.05

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.05, but opened at $27.18. Stoneridge shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 54 shares.

SRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $755.67 million, a P/E ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

