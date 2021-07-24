StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Untitled Investments LP

Untitled Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the quarter. StoneCo accounts for about 8.8% of Untitled Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Untitled Investments LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $30,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,208,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $54.17 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.27.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

