STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.14.

STM stock opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.49. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

