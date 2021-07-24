Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $580.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $610.23.

NFLX opened at $515.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $228.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.02. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

