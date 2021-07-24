Stifel Financial Corp Sells 30,982 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 89.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PTH opened at $170.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.72. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $113.96 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

